Sept 24 i3D SA :

* Says on Sept 23 that it has issued and allocated 29 series AJ1 bonds, 61 series AJ3 and 2 series AJ6 bonds at the total nominal value of 460,000 zlotys (5,000 zlotys each)

* Says the maturity date of series AJ1 is Oct. 28, 2014, series AJ3 is Dec. 16, 2014 and series AJ6 is March 20, 2015

* Says the purpose of issuing series AJ bonds is to raise working capital that might be used to pay off other bonds

* Says the total nominal value of bond liabilities issued by the Company to date is 1,940,000 zlotys

