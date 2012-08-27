Aug 26 IAC announced on Sunday that its Ask.com unit has acquired About.com from the New York Times Company for $300 million in cash.

IAC's bid came in above the $270 million offer made by Answers.com which The New York Times had preliminarily accepted previously.

The New York Times bought About.com, a network of articles written about specialty topics ranging from personal finance to pets, in 2005 for around $400 million.