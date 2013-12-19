Dec 19 Barry Diller's IAC/Interactive Corp
said Greg Blatt would step down as chief executive and
become the chairman of its newly created Match Group, which
would include the company's popular dating website Match.com.
Match Group will also include IAC's other dating websites,
educational website Tutor.com, fitness portal DailyBurn.com and
its investment in Skyllzone.
Shares of the company, whose websites include Ask.com,
Dictionary.com and About.com, rose 9 percent in early trading on
Thursday.
The U.S. media and entertainment company said Sam Yagan, the
chief executive of the Match dating websites unit, would become
CEO of the new business.
IAC does not intend to name a new CEO after Blatt steps
down, the company said.
IAC also owns content hubs such as Vimeo.com and Diller is
the backer of internet TV startup Aereo.
Match.com has been the target of several suits in recent
years over false profiles. Launched in 1995, the website claims
to have millions of members in 24 countries.
IAC shares were trading at $65.47 on Wednesday morning on
the Nasdaq.
