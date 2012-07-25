July 25 Barry Diller's IAC/InteractiveCorp posted on Wednesday higher second-quarter profit, driven by a jump in revenue at the Internet holding company.

Net income rose 8 percent to $43.3 million, or 47 cents a share, up from $42.4 million, or 44 cents a share, a year before.

Revenue jumped by 40 percent to $680.6 million, helped by its search and dating business, which includes brands like Ask.com, Dictionary.com and Match.com.