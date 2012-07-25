Macy's warns on gross margin outlook, shares tumble
CHICAGO, June 6 Macy's Inc could report a full-year gross margin below the department store chain's forecast in February, Chief Financial Officer Karen Hoguet said on Tuesday.
July 25 Barry Diller's IAC/InteractiveCorp posted on Wednesday higher second-quarter profit, driven by a jump in revenue at the Internet holding company.
Net income rose 8 percent to $43.3 million, or 47 cents a share, up from $42.4 million, or 44 cents a share, a year before.
Revenue jumped by 40 percent to $680.6 million, helped by its search and dating business, which includes brands like Ask.com, Dictionary.com and Match.com.
DETROIT/NEW YORK, June 6 General Motors Co shareholders on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected proposals by hedge fund Greenlight Capital to restructure the company's stock and reshape its board, backing Chief Executive Mary Barra's efforts to rev up the company's stalled share price.