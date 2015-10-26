Oct 26 Media mogul Barry Diller's
IAC/InterActiveCorp said it has extend its partnership
with Alphabet Inc's Google through March 2020.
Under the agreement, which has been in place for 14 years,
Google will continue to provide IAC and its partners with
sponsored listings and other search-related services for display
on both desktop and mobile platforms.
"We've generated nearly $10 billion in revenue to date
through the life of our partnership, and this extension makes
clear that we have plenty more to deliver," IAC Chief Executive
Joey Levin said.
IAC owns dating website Match.com, as well as Investopedia
and Dictionary.com.
(Reporting By Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)