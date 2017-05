July 28 Media mogul Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more users signed up for its dating services such as Match.com and mobile app Tinder.

IAC's net income was $59.3 million, or 68 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a net loss of $18 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $771.1 million from $756.3 million. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)