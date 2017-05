Oct 26 Media mogul Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong performance in its Match Group unit.

However, net income attributable to shareholders fell to $65.6 million, or 74 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $326.8 million, or $3.68 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $838.6 million from $782.2 million a year earlier. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)