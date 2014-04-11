April 11 Shares of Barry Diller's
IAC/InterActive Corp rose as much as 3.2 percent to
$70.57 on Friday after it increased its stake in the popular
dating app Tinder, according to a Bloomberg report.
IAC bought another 10 percent of Tinder for $500 million,
valuing the company at $5 billion, the report said. It added
that IAC's market capitalization is about $5.6 billion.
A representative from IAC did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
IAC's stock later trimmed its gains to trade at $69.15, up
1.1 percent.
Tinder has about 10 million users who signed up with their
Facebook accounts. The app matches other users based on their
geographic location.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)