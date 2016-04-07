Barry Diller speaks during a panel session ''A Conversation with Barry Diller'' at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp, which owns popular dating app Tinder, said it hired ex-Lehman Brothers investment banker Glenn Schiffman as its Chief Financial Officer.

A veteran dealmaker in the media and entertainment industries, Schiffman has advised several global clients during a 25-year career and was most recently senior managing director at Guggenheim Securities, the company said.

He succeeds Jeff Kip, who resigned in June last year.

IAC has been reported as a potential buyer for struggling Internet pioneer Yahoo's core businesses that include news, email and search sites.

New York-based IAC owns Investopedia, video-sharing website Vimeo, as well as dating websites OkCupid and Match.com through its Match Group Inc subsidiary.

