Oct 24 Web conglomerate IAC/InteractiveCorp
reported higher quarterly revenue but profit fell
almost 40 percent due to a tax benefit from the same period a
year ago.
Revenue for the company controlled by media veteran Barry
Diller increased 38 percent in the third quarter to $714.5
million, boosted by its search and dating businesses, which
include brands like Ask.com, Dictionary.com and Match.com.
Analysts expected revenue of $692.8 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income fell to $40.7 million, or 43 cents per share,
from $65 million, or 69 cents per share, in the same quarter
last year.
The company was helped last year by tax benefit associated
with its investment in Meetic.
At its media properties, IAC's operating loss widened to
$13.2 million from $2.8 million during the same period a year
ago due mainly to weakness at Newsweek Daily Beast.
IAC said last week it would cease the print version of
Newsweek at the end of the year.