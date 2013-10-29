Oct 29 Barry Diller's IAC/InterActivecorp
forecast a gloomy start to 2014 and missed analysts'
third-quarter estimates, sending shares down as much as 13
percent after the bell on Tuesday.
The U.S. media and entertainment company, whose clutch of
websites includes Ask.com, Dictionary.com and About.com,
forecast a "flattish" first-quarter margin at its search and
applications business that accounts for more than half of
overall revenue.
The business, which bought About.com from The New York Times
Co in 2012, is also expected to report a mid-single
digit decline in fourth-quarter revenue, Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Kip said in a post-earnings conference call.
He blamed the hit on weaker websites' revenue as
third-quarter cost-per-click changes are set to take effect.
IAC shares trading down at $50.40 in post-market trading.
Quarterly revenue rose 6 percent to $756.9 million, missing
analysts' expectations of $804.5 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Adjusted earnings rose 82 percent to $1.29 per share in the
three months ended Sept. 30, beating analysts' expectations of
95 cents.
Launched by Diller in 1995, IAC is a backer of controversial
startup Aereo and also owns video-sharing website Vimeo.com, and
a number of dating sites including Match.com.