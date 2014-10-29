Oct 29 Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp reported a modest 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the benefit of higher revenue from its dating websites and Vimeo video service was offset by lower Web search advertising revenue.

The company's net income rose to $326.8 million, or $3.68 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $96.9 million, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $782.2 million from $756.9 million. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)