Sept 5 Inter-American Development Bank on Wednesday sold $1 billion of global notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: IADB AMT $1 BLN COUPON 1.125 PCT MATURITY 09/12/2019 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.552 FIRST PAY 03/12/2013 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 1.192 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/12/2012 S&P TRIPLE-A SPREAD 15.2 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A