HELSINKI Aug 22 The head of the U.N. nuclear
watchdog said on Wednesday he was not confident there would be a
breakthrough with Iran over the Islamic republic's nuclear
activities when talks resume later this week.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) meets Iranian
officials on Friday, more than two months after previous talks
ended in failure, and is expected to seek to persuade Iran to
address questions about its suspected nuclear weapons research.
"The reason I cannot be too optimistic is... we have been
making our best efforts in a constructive spirit to work out an
agreement between Iran and IAEA, but so far we have not been
successful in reaching agreement," Yukiya Amano, IAEA Director
General, told reporters during a visit to Helsinki.
"I have no indication this will change very soon."
Iran denies accusations that it wants to develop nuclear
weapon technology. But its refusal to limit and be more
transparent about its nuclear activity has led to increasingly
tough sanctions and sparked renewed speculation that Israel,
Tehran's arch-enemy, might bomb Iranian nuclear installations.