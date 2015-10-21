* No reason why feeder plan can't be struck- IAG CEO
DUBLIN, Oct 21 Aer Lingus is in talks with
short-haul carrier Ryanair about transfer connections
for markets it does not serve and an agreement could be reached
by mid-2016, Chief Executive Stephen Kavanagh said on Wednesday.
Kavanagh gave the update as Aer Lingus, which was bought by
British Airways (BA) and Iberia owner International Airlines
Group (IAG) last month, announced three new U.S routes
for next year and outlined plans for further expansion in 2017.
"We are looking at the opportunities to extend our network
reach. There are markets that Ryanair serves that we don't, so
we are having those discussions about what is currently
happening on an ad hoc basis," Kavanagh told reporters.
"If we get the right price in terms of the capacity from
Ryanair, then we would be very interested in doing business. If
the commercial agreements are reached in time, then summer 2016
is a possibility."
IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh said that with Aer Lingus
and Ryanair customers already "self-connecting", as passengers
of U.S. airline Jet Blue were doing before it struck up
a partnership with Aer Lingus, he did not see any reason why the
rivals should not create a better, seamless proposition.
Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary told Reuters in August that he
had spoken to a number of airlines including BA and Aer Lingus
about providing connections for long-haul services for the first
time, marking a major change for how Europe's largest low-cost
carrier operates.
Ryanair agreed to sell its 30 percent stake in Aer Lingus
earlier this year as part of the IAG's plan to buy the Irish
airline and build a new transatlantic hub at Dublin airport,
adding more lucrative flights to and from North America.
Aer Lingus will fly to Newark in New Jersey, Los Angeles and
Hartford, Connecticut from next year, in what it called the
biggest expansion of its nearly 60-year old transatlantic
network that increases its number of routes to 12 from nine.
"Building a hub is critically dependent on the number of
routes. We will follow quickly the 2016 initiative with more
expansion in 2017," Kavanagh said
"It may be that we will add new routes, as we have today,
but I would certainly see an opportunity to grow existing
gateways and build frequencies. We will build a scale of the
operation but I would see that as a balance between new and
existing."
