MADRID, June 18 International Airlines Group expects to announce a dividend payout ratio of 25 percent of 2015 profits, Chairman Antonio Vazquez said on Thursday.

"We expected to announce before the end of this year a dividend based on a payout ratio of 25 percent of underlying profits after tax," Vazquez said at the company's annual shareholder meeting in Madrid, confirming previous guidance.

IAG groups Spanish airline Iberia and the UK's British Airways. (Reporting by Robert Hetz, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)