LONDON Oct 14 International Airlines Group
said Italy's rescue of near-bankrupt airline Alitalia
was "illegal" on Monday and urged the European Commission to
intervene.
"We have always been opposed to state aid. It's
protectionist, undermines competition and favours failing
airlines that have not got to grips with economic reality," said
a spokeswoman for IAG, Europe's third biggest airline by market
value.
"We would urge and expect the EU Commission to take interim
measures to suspend this manifestly illegal aid."
IAG owns Spanish carrier Iberia and British Airways.
A spokesman for the European Commission said last week the
Commission would examine Alitalia's emergency plan once it had
been notified. The spokesman said that in principle Alitalia
could receive state aid if the EU's rules in regards to
restructuring were respected.