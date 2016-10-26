LONDON Oct 26 British Airways has agreed to pay
300 million pounds ($367 million) per year into its pension
scheme, plus a potential top-up based on cash levels, which will
give it the flexibility to pay dividends to owner IAG,
it said on Wednesday.
Airlines group IAG said the new funding deal was based on a
valuation of the scheme's position at the end of March 2015,
which put the technical deficit at 2.8 billion pounds, compared
to the 2.7 billion pounds recorded three years earlier.
Under the deal, BA will make fixed deficit contributions of
300 million pounds per year until 2027. Depending on its cash
levels, it could also pay up to an additional 150 million pounds
into the scheme each year.
IAG's shares spiked more than 4 percent to 419 pence on the
news.
($1 = 0.8187 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)