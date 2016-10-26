LONDON Oct 26 British Airways has agreed to pay 300 million pounds ($367 million) per year into its pension scheme, plus a potential top-up based on cash levels, which will give it the flexibility to pay dividends to owner IAG, it said on Wednesday.

Airlines group IAG said the new funding deal was based on a valuation of the scheme's position at the end of March 2015, which put the technical deficit at 2.8 billion pounds, compared to the 2.7 billion pounds recorded three years earlier.

Under the deal, BA will make fixed deficit contributions of 300 million pounds per year until 2027. Depending on its cash levels, it could also pay up to an additional 150 million pounds into the scheme each year.

IAG's shares spiked more than 4 percent to 419 pence on the news.

($1 = 0.8187 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)