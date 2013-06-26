MADRID, June 26 Spanish nationalised lender Bankia said on Wednesday it is placing its 12.1 percent stake in the International Airlines Group , which owns British Airways and Iberia.

In a statement, Bankia said the stake will be sold through an accelerated bookbuilding led by Merrill Lynch and Bankia Bolsa.

IAG's shares closed at 3.10 euros each in Madrid on Wednesday, valuing a 12.1 percent stake at 697 million euros ($906.28 million).