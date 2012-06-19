MADRID, June 19 The chief executive of
International Airlines Group said investors were
interested in buying a 12 percent stake in the airline owned by
troubled Spanish lender Bankia.
"There are investors interested in replacing Bankia, and in
my opinion, it is not a question of if, but when they are going
to sell," Willie Walsh said in an interview with Spanish
financial newspaper Expansion published on Tuesday.
Bankia is under pressure to sell corporate shareholdings
since asking for a lifeline of 19 billion euros ($24 billion),
the largest state rescue in Spain, last month.
Walsh said he was open to other airlines as shareholders as
long as they remained "neutral", adding there was no strategic
value in having the Spanish government - which also holds 12
percent of IAG - as a stakeholder.
IAG was formed by the merger of British Airways and Spanish
flag carrier Iberia i n 2010.
Regarding Iberia, Walsh said the airline was not competitive
because of its cost structure and pledged to "do whatever it
takes to make it viable".