EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MADRID, June 26 Spanish nationalized lender Bankia is selling its 12.1 percent stake in International Airlines Group , worth $906 million, under pressure to raise cash through corporate stake disposals.
Bankia's strategic plan following its state rescue last year targets 8 billion euros ($10.4 billion) from the sale of stakes in listed companies. The IAG holding is the first large stake to come under the hammer.
In a statement on Wednesday, Bankia said it will sell the IAG shares to institutional investors in a quick private deal led by Merrill Lynch and Bankia Bolsa.
Shares in IAG, which owns British Airways and loss-making Spanish airline Iberia, closed at 3.10 euros each in Madrid on Wednesday, valuing the stake at 697 million euros.
Bankia also owns 20 percent of tech firm Indra and 5.1 percent of utility Iberdrola, as well as big stakes in insurer Mapfre, hotelier NH Hoteles, olive oil firm Deoleo and property firms Metrovacesa and Realia.
The bank hired Rothschild earlier this year to look for buyers for the stakes.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has