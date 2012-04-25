BARCELONA, April 25 British Airways and Iberia
owner IAG will close two loss-making subsidiaries
inherited from the acquisition of Lufthansa's UK unit
bmi if it is unable to sell them, IAG's chief executive Willie
Walsh said on Wednesday.
IAG last year agreed a 172.5 million pounds ($278 million)
deal to buy bmi and plans to keep the traditional airline, but
is struggling to sell the low-cost and regional divisions
bmibaby and regional. [
"We are in discussions with parties interested in those
airlines. We are ready to do a deal and capable of doing so, but
if we don't see any movement on selling them... then we will
look to close those businesses," Walsh said.
"They do not form part of the future of IAG," he told the
AFCA aircraft finance conference in Barcelona.
Walsh said he expected significant moves towards further
airline industry consolidation in 2012, whether through mergers
or airline failures amid high oil prices.
IAG continues to assess acquisition targets but will do so
with greater caution, he added.