UPDATE 1-Toronto house prices, sales surge in March, fueling bubble fear
OTTAWA, April 5 Toronto home sales and prices surged in March, the Toronto Real Estate Board said on Wednesday, fueling fears of a bubble in Canada's largest city.
MADRID May 14 The International Airlines Group , parent company of British Airways and Iberia, said on Tuesday it would launch up to 400 million euros ($519 million) of five-year convertible bonds.
IAG said the money raised from the bonds, which can be converted into ordinary shares in the company, would partly go to paying off loans used to fund the purchase of low-cost carrier Vueling.
WARSAW, April 5 Poland's inflation will likely stabilise at a "moderate" level in the coming quarters, the central bank said on Wednesday, explaining its decision to keep interest rates at an all-time low.
ULAANBAATAR, April 5 Mongolia's Stock Exchange warned it may be cut from the watchlist of candidates for the FTSE Russell frontier markets index unless it meets regulatory standards by August.