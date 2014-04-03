April 3 International consolidated airlines group sa

* March 2014, group traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometres increased by 10.2 percent versus march 2013 (up 2.6 per cent on a pro-forma basis)

* In march , group capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 13.2 percent (up 5.4 per cent on a pro-forma basis)

* Underlying market conditions remain unchanged from those published at full year 2013 results

* Group premium traffic for month of march increased by 8.6 percent compared to previous year