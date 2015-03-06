UPDATE 1-Andrew Liveris to retire from combined DowDuPont company mid-2018
May 11 Dow Chemical Co, which is merging with DuPont, said Chief Executive Andrew Liveris would retire as chairman of the combined DowDuPont company in July 2018.
March 6 Seattle-bound British Airways Flight BA49 is returning to Heathrow airport after declaring a mid-air emergency, the Daily Mirror's website reported on Friday.
The Boeing 777 aircraft was northwest of Edinburgh when its cockpit crew decided to return to the airport after encountering a technical problem, according to the report. (Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by David Gregorio)
May 11 Dow Chemical Co, which is merging with DuPont, said Chief Executive Andrew Liveris would retire as chairman of the combined DowDuPont company in July 2018.
* Delivery schedule for co's first A350-900 aircraft on track