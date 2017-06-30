FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 hours ago
Britain approves BA use of Qatar planes during upcoming cabin crew strike
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters - sources
Technology
Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters - sources
Paul McCartney, Sony/ATV settle Beatles music rights dispute
Entertainment
Paul McCartney, Sony/ATV settle Beatles music rights dispute
India this week
In Pictures
India this week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
June 30, 2017 / 3:33 PM / 19 hours ago

Britain approves BA use of Qatar planes during upcoming cabin crew strike

1 Min Read

A British Airways flight takes off from George Best Belfast City airport in Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 27, 2017. Picture taken June 27, 2017.Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - British authorities have given British Airways the go ahead to use Qatar Airways planes and staff during a planned two-week strike by members of its cabin crew, a spokesman for the Department for Transport said on Friday.

BA has committed to fly all its customers to their destinations during the strike, which begins on Saturday. BA, owned by IAG, had applied to use nine Qatar planes and staff in an arrangement with Qatar Airways, which is a close partner of BA.

Staff in the mixed fleet crew, which flies shot and long haul routes, plan to strike for 16 days in a long-running dispute over pay and sanctions on employees.

The spokesman said that the transport department's decision had been taken on the advice of Britain's Civil Aviation Authority.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Susan Fenton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.