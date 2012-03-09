(Adds detail)

SYDNEY, March 9 Insurance Australia Group said on Friday it will cut 600 jobs and simplify the business processes of its CGU insurance unit, as part of a restructure to cut CGU's costs by A$65 million a year by the end of 2015.

CGU offers personal and business insurance in Australia through a network of agents and brokers, and accounted for 31 percent of IAG's gross written premium in the first half.

IAG said last month the restructure would cost A$75 million before tax and was expected to generate pre-tax cost savings of $25 million pre-tax in the 2013 financial year, rising to A$65 million by the end of 2015.

The proposed changes to CGU include introducing common appraaches to account management, underwriting and claims to remove duplication and improve efficiency.

"This model simplifies our structure, making it easier for brokers and agents to deal with us," CGU Peter Harmer said in a statement.

IAG, Australia's top car and home insurer, last month posted an 11 percent fall in first-half profit after a run of natural disasters pushed up reinsurance costs, but still beat market forecasts and said it would meet its full-year guidance.

CGU contributed $88 million, down 48 percent from the same period a year ago, hurt by natural disasters, reduced reserve releases and volatile market conditions, but IAG said the business was improving on an underlying basis.

Australian insurers were among the worst hit in 2011, a year which saw global disaster losses of more than $100 billion, and look set to struggle to keep a lid on reinsurance costs.

IAG shares rose 1.3 percent in morning trade, ahead of a broader market up 0.5 percent.

