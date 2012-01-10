* IAG says Victoria state hailstorms may cost up to A$200
mln
* Natural peril claims costs for half year seen at up to
A$420 mln
* Shares fall as much as 4.1 pct
SYDNEY, Jan 10 Insurance Australia Group
on Tuesday said a hailstorm in the state of Victoria
would push up the cost of natural peril claims for the first
half well ahead of its allowance, sending its shares down as
much as 4 percent.
Australia's top car and home insurer said in a statement the
hailstorms and severe weather in Victoria in late December would
trigger net claims of between A$180 million ($184.06 million) to
A$200 million.
It added it has received 24,000 claims so far and the event
could send net natural perils claim cost for the opening half to
A$400 million to A$420 million, compared to natural peril
allowances of $266 million.
Last week, rival Suncorp said it saw the hailstorm
costing it as much as A$250 million and natural hazard costs for
the half year to go up to A$420 million compared with an
allowance of A$240 million.
Australian insurers faced storms, floods and earthquakes in
2011, a year which saw global disaster losses of more than $100
billion, sending reinsurance costs higher.
Earlier this month, IAG said it had finalised its
reinsurance cover. It saw total reinsurance expenses of A$700
million to A$720 million for the 2012 financial year. That
compared with A$620 million for the previous year.
IAG shares were 2.4 percent lower at 2342 GMT at A$2.84,
with the stock on course for its fourth consecutive day of
losses.
($1 = 0.9779 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)