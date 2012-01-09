SYDNEY Jan 10 Insurance Australia Group
on Tuesday said hailstorms and severe weather in the
state of Victoria in late December would trigger net claims of
up to A$200 million ($204.51 million), pushing its first-half
net natural peril claim costs well above the allowance.
The country's top car and home insurer said in a statement
it has received 24,000 claims so far.
It said the net natural perils claim cost for the opening
half of the fiscal year 2012 would be about A$400 million to
A$420 million, compared to natural peril allowances of $266
million.
($1 = 0.9779 Australian dollars)
