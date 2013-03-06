March 6 International Airlines Group (IAG)
said the pay of its chief executive, Willie Walsh, fell
below that of the boss of its British Airways unit last year
after IAG's board decided not to award Walsh a bonus.
Walsh's pay and benefits fell 16.6 percent to 1.1 million
pounds ($1.66 million) for last year after IAG as a whole
reported a steep loss, while the package for BA chief Keith
Williams rose 40 percent to 1.4 million pounds due to the
British carrier's robust performance, according to IAG's annual
report.
IAG, parent of BA and Spain's Iberia, last week reported a
2012 operating loss of 613 million euros, hit by restructuring
costs and losses at Iberia. That compared with a 444
million-euros profit a year earlier.
BA, meanwhile, delivered an operating profit of 347 million
euros, boosted by growth in business and first-class traffic,
especially on trans-Atlantic routes.
IAG's annual report, published on Wednesday, showed that
BA's Williams received 487,500 pounds in cash and shares last
year after BA partially met profit targets, while Walsh did not
receive a bonus.
"Whilst the performance of (Walsh) would in the opinion of
the board have justified the payment of the annual,
after considering the financial performance of the group, the
board has decided to exercise its discretion to withhold the
payment of the annual incentive at this time," IAG's
remuneration committee said in the report.
Walsh and Williams have proposed that their salaries be
frozen in 2013 for the second year running.
Thousands of workers facing pay and job cuts at loss-making
Iberia started a second wave of protests on Monday that could
ground nearly 1,300 flights this week.