LONDON, June 22 The chief executive of airlines
group IAG warned the government on Wednesday to keep
down the cost of building any new runway at Heathrow or Gatwick
or British Airways would opt to expand elsewhere.
"If there is expensive, inefficient airport expansion at
Gatwick or Heathrow, then we will expand through other airports
and hubs," Willie Walsh said in a speech.
Transport minister Patrick McLoughlin said in February that
a government decision on building new capacity, at either
Britain's main airport Heathrow or its second airport Gatwick,
could come before the end of July, after Britain's vote on
whether to stay in the EU or not on Thursday.
Heathrow, where British Airways is the largest airline and
which operates at full capacity, has been campaigning for 25
years to be given the green light to build a third runway, but
political wrangling due to objections from local residents and
environmentalists continues to delay any expansion.
Walsh said the government should consider changes to
Heathrow's 18 billion pound ($26 billion) expansion plan because
the cost could lead to high charges for passengers, damaging the
airport's ability to provide strong UK flight connections.
"In our view, any new runway development should be phased in
to keep costs down. There is no need to build all the facilities
at once," he said.
He also urged the government to consider a cheaper option to
extend one of the current runways at Heathrow, known as the
Heathrow Hub option.
Walsh said last year that IAG would not support a project
that would increase its costs. He also used Wednesday's speech
to say that he did not see a business case for expanding
Gatwick.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)