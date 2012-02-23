Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
SYDNEY Feb 23 Insurance Australia Group said it will consider issuing hybrid securities as part of a plan to refinance preference shares that have a reset date of June 2012.
Hybrids blend the characteristics of debt and equity. They typically pay a predictable rate of return or dividend until a certain date, at which point the holder has a number of options, including converting the securities into the underlying share. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by John Mair)
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
LOS ANGELES, June 11 Members of the Los Angeles-area gay community were expected to walk en masse through the city on Sunday in a so-called Resist March against President Donald Trump, an event taking the place of the annual pride parade.