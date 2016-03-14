BRUSSELS, March 14 Spanish airline Iberia is
preparing new job cuts to reduce costs after completing the
current redundancy programme, its chairman Luis Gallego said on
Monday.
Iberia had already reached a deal with unions in 2014 to cut
up to 1,427 jobs until the end of 2017. Gallego said there was
room for 462 more job losses in the current voluntary redundancy
programme, which he hoped to complete this year.
After that Iberia will seek a new agreement with the unions
for additional voluntary job losses for older employees close to
retirement, Gallego said at an event organised by the European
Aviation Club in Brussels.
"We still have an excess of people in some units", he said,
but did not give any figures.
As of December 2015, Iberia employed 16,564 people.
The airline, which is owned by International Airlines Group,
, has undergone a major restructuring since its 2011
merger with British Airways, cutting jobs and salaries.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alexander Smith)