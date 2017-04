LONDON Oct 22 Spanish carrier Iberia will be profitable next year and is on the path to recovery, the chief executive of its parent International Airlines Group said on Tuesday.

"Iberia was in a significant crisis but is well on the path to recovery. Iberia will be profitable next year, like BA and Vueling already are," IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh said at the AOA airports conference in London.

IAG owns Iberia, Barcelona-based Vueling and British Airways.