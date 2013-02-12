* Iberia to cut 3,807 jobs in deep restructuring plan

* Starts 30-day negotiating process with unions

* Unions ready for 15 days of strikes in February and March

MADRID, Feb 12 Spanish airline Iberia pressed ahead with its job cuts plan on Tuesday, saying it was now aiming for 3,807 redundancies, despite a threat by unions to take strike action later this month.

Iberia, part of the International Airline Group, has said the job reductions are necessary to allow the loss-making airline to return to growth.

The job cuts will comply with Spanish labour laws, Iberia said in a statement, which allow pay-offs of only a year's salary.

Iberia had originally planned to axe 4,500 jobs, a quarter of its workforce, but later presented unions with a plan for 30 percent fewer reductions. Unions rejected the proposal and called for strikes over 15 days between February and March.

The plan for the job reductions will now undergo a formal 30-day consultation process with unions, Iberia said.