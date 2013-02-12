* Iberia to cut 3,807 jobs in deep restructuring plan
* Starts 30-day negotiating process with unions
* Unions ready for 15 days of strikes in February and March
MADRID, Feb 12 Spanish airline Iberia pressed
ahead with its job cuts plan on Tuesday, saying it was now
aiming for 3,807 redundancies, despite a threat by unions to
take strike action later this month.
Iberia, part of the International Airline Group,
has said the job reductions are necessary to allow the
loss-making airline to return to growth.
The job cuts will comply with Spanish labour laws, Iberia
said in a statement, which allow pay-offs of only a year's
salary.
Iberia had originally planned to axe 4,500 jobs, a quarter
of its workforce, but later presented unions with a plan for 30
percent fewer reductions. Unions rejected the proposal and
called for strikes over 15 days between February and March.
The plan for the job reductions will now undergo a formal
30-day consultation process with unions, Iberia said.