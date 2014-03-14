MADRID, March 14 Spanish airline Iberia, part of
International Airlines Group which also includes
British Airways, said on Friday it had reached a preliminary
agreement with unions representing its close to 8,000 ground
staff.
The carrier, which is due to hold a news conference later on
Friday to give details of the agreement, has recently reached
other deals with cabin crew and pilots after restructuring and
job cuts led to drawn-out disputes with staff.
IAG said at the end of February said it was on track to more
than double profit over the next two years, as a turnaround at
its Iberia unit gains traction and it drives down costs across
its business.
(Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez, Writing by Sarah White, Editing
by Paul Day)