MADRID, March 14 Spanish airline Iberia, part of International Airlines Group which also includes British Airways, said on Friday it had reached a preliminary agreement with unions representing its close to 8,000 ground staff.

The carrier, which is due to hold a news conference later on Friday to give details of the agreement, has recently reached other deals with cabin crew and pilots after restructuring and job cuts led to drawn-out disputes with staff.

IAG said at the end of February said it was on track to more than double profit over the next two years, as a turnaround at its Iberia unit gains traction and it drives down costs across its business. (Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)