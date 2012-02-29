* 2011 operating profit 485 mln eur vs 470 mln eur f'cast
* Year revenues 16.3 bln eur vs 12.3 bln eur a yr eariler
* Cost, revenue synergies from merger 74 mln euros in 2011
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, Feb 29 International Airlines
Group, the owner of British Airways and Iberia, said
its underperforming Spanish unit and high fuel costs would dent
earnings this year, after it reported a forecast-beating rise in
2011 profit.
"BA is making money and Iberia is losing money. The Spanish
economy is weak and operating costs at Iberia are too high,
unacceptably so, but this is being tackled," chief executive
Willie Walsh told reporters on Wednesday.
IAG, Europe's fourth-biggest airline group by market value,
said 2011 operating profit doubled to 485 million euros ($651
million), helped by higher than expected cost savings from the
BA-Iberia merger and strong growth in business and first class
traffic, especially on transatlantic routes.
The group was expected to report a 2011 operating profit of
470 million euros, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.
IAG said profit in the final three months of 2011 grew well
but that the outlook was uncertain due to soaring fuel costs and
financial uncertainty in the euro zone, especially in Spain.
Industry body IATA said on Wednesday the global airline
industry would suffer in 2012 because of continuing high fuel
prices and the euro zone debt crisis, even though passenger
traffic rose in January from a year earlier and the slide in air
freight seemed to have tapered off.
Germany's Lufthansa and Air France-KLM
have embarked on cost cutting programmes, trimmed profit
forecasts and slashed plans to expand capacity this year after
results were battered by high fuel costs and weakening consumer
demand.
IAG said its fuel costs rose nearly a third in 2011 to just
over 5 billion euros but that it managed to cut non-fuel costs
by 5.6 percent.
"Higher fuel costs, weaker European markets and labour
unrest will imply, for the first part of the year, a reduction
in operating results when compared with the first half of last
year," Walsh said.
Walsh also warned that the London Olympics could hit BA
because host nations usually suffer weaker demand for flights.
AHEAD OF TARGET
BA and Iberia sealed an $8 billion merger in 2010, a move
that helped the pair stem huge losses following the worst
industry downturn in decades.
IAG, whose 2011 sales rose 10.4 percent to 16.3 billion
euros, achieved cost and revenue synergies of 74 million euros,
64 million more than targeted, in its first full year since the
merger.
IAG shares, which have risen 16 percent in the last month,
were 2.2 percent up at 166.8 pence by 1115 GMT, valuing the
group at 3 billion pounds.
"The company's fuel bill will rise by another 1 billion
euros in 2012 - it more than covered the extra fuel in 2011 and
we're optimistic that it can again in 2012," said RBS analyst
Geoff van Klaveren, adding that demand in London remained strong
with encouraging trends in long-haul premium, particularly on
North Atlantic routes.
Late last year, IAG agreed to buy Lufthansa's British unit
bmi for 172.5 million pounds to get hold of its coveted runway
slots at London's Heathrow airport. Walsh said he was confident
the deal would be cleared by competition regulators and close by
the end of March 2012.