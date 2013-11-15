* Lifts 2015 op profit goal to 1.8 bln euros from 1.6 bln
* Confident on transatlantic travel, Iberia restructuring
* Increases cost savings target
* Shares down 1.5 percent after recent strong gains
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, Nov 15 International Airlines Group
has raised its 2015 profit target, showing confidence
in the growth of transatlantic travel and turnaround plans for
its Spanish airlines, bucking the trend in a sector hit by weak
European markets and high fuel prices.
IAG, which owns British Airways (BA) and Spain's Iberia and
Vueling, on Friday raised its 2015 operating profit goal to 1.8
billion euros ($2.4 billion) from 1.6 billion, citing savings
from integrating budget carrier Vueling, which it took control
of this year, improved margins at BA and a recovery at Iberia.
Analysts had on average pencilled in a 2015 operating profit
of 1.63 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters data.
IAG's optimism contrasts with other European airlines such
as Lufthansa and Air France-KLM which have
had to cut jobs and rein in growth plans to cope with rising
costs and weak economies.
IAG, Europe's No. 3 airline group by market value, has been
helped by the fact BA undertook a restructuring ahead of many
rivals, as well as its strength in transatlantic travel, which
has proved more resilient than many shorter-haul routes.
Last week, IAG reported a doubling in first-half profit and
said passenger traffic rose 8.9 percent year-on-year in October.
The group said on Friday it expected 650 million euros of
cost savings by 2015, helped by the introduction of new, more
fuel efficient planes, as well as moves to outsource
administrative work and renegotiate ground handling contracts at
seven European airports.
That is 16 percent up on the 560 million euros of cost
savings it forecast at the same time last year.
Spanish flag carrier Iberia became unprofitable in all
markets, including long haul, following its merger with BA in
2011. IAG is in the process of revamping the carrier, which was
hit by competition from low-cost airlines and high-speed trains
during five years of harsh economic conditions in Spain.
Iberia must cut staff by 3,141 before 2015, and reduce
average salaries and capacity by 15 percent and 14 percent
respectively as part of IAG's restructuring plan.
Iberia, which is due to make its first annual profit this
year since 2010, has cut 1,737 employees so far.
"Iberia is on track with improvement expected," said IAG's
chief financial officer Enrique Dupuy.
"We believe in the future of Iberia but we will need
significant restructuring efforts to succeed."
BA, meanwhile, is performing consistently well, boosted by
strong transatlantic traffic out of its London Heathrow base.
As such, IAG increased BA's 2015 operating profit target to
1.3 billion pounds from 1.1 billion pounds.
The airline group led by CEO Willie Walsh also said it was
heading for a business model that could sustain underlying
revenue growth of 2-3 percent, excluding Vueling, beyond 2015.
It added it was aiming for earnings per share (EPS) of 0.54
euros by 2015 and capital spending of 2-2.2 billion euros a
year. Analysts expect EPS of 0.14 euros this year and spending
of 1.9 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters data.
IAG last week said it was targeting 2013 operating profit of
around 740 million euros, up from a loss of 68 million euros in
2012.
IAG shares, which have doubled in 2013, were down 1.5
percent to 367.2 pence by 1135 GMT, valuing the group at around
7.6 billion pounds.