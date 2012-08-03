* IAG team plots impact from Spain euro exit
* Iberia review to cover all aspects of business
* H1 operating loss 253 mln euros vs 88 mln euros profit
* Revenues 8.53 bln euros vs 7.77 bln euros
* Cuts 2012 guidance from breakeven to small operating loss
* Shares down 3 pct
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, Aug 3 The owner of British Airways and
Iberia rang the alarm bells on its exposure to Spain on Friday,
announcing contingency plans for a euro exit by the country and
a wholesale restructuring of its underperforming Spanish
carrier.
International Airlines Group (IAG) said it had set
up a team to study the impact on the business if Europe's fourth
largest economy was forced to leave the single European
currency.
IAG said the group meets every two weeks to "scenario plan
based on previous shocks to the business" and had drawn up "a
Spain Euro exit roadmap project which considers the commercial,
administrative, systems and people issues to be addressed" if
Spain was forced to leave the euro zone.
Spain lies at the heart of the single currency's sovereign
debt crisis as it struggles with a second recession in three
years, record unemployment and soaring bills from its regions
and debt-laden banks.
The move comes as IAG announced plans to overhaul Iberia as
the group tumbled to a first-half group loss and cut its
full-year earnings guidance.
Willie Walsh, the head of IAG, said the Iberia
reorganisation would mean shedding jobs and reshaping its
network.
"Iberia's problems are deep and structural and the economic
environment reinforces the need for permanent structural
change," Walsh told reporters.
"The plan should be completed by the end of September and
will encompass every aspect of Iberia's business."
Against a background of soaring fuel costs, Iberia made an
operating loss of 263 million euros in the first half of 2012,
compared with a 13 million euro profit at BA.
"It's been a tale of two airlines and two cities with BA and
London doing well and Iberia and Madrid struggling," said Davy
analyst Stephen Furlong.
"Iberia has been hit by tough economic conditions in Spain,
it has a high cost base and labour costs, Spanish airport
charges have risen and it is struggling to compete with low-cost
airlines."
Shares in IAG, Europe's fourth-biggest airline group by
market value, have fallen 10 percent in the last three months.
They were 3.95 percent down at 153 pence by 1408 GMT, making
it the top faller on London's FTSE 100 and valuing the group at
around 2.8 billion pounds.
CRISIS IMPACT
European airlines are being hit by slower spending on air
travel amid the euro zone debt crisis as well as by high fuel
prices, and many have responded by shutting down unprofitable
routes and limiting their spending.
IAG's European peers Lufthansa and Air France-KLM
have embarked on cost cutting programmes, trimmed
profit forecasts and slashed plans to expand capacity and fleets
this year after results were battered by high fuel costs and
weakening consumer demand.
In recent years - amid weak economic growth, high
unemployment and an uncertain outlook - companies and consumers
have changed their attitudes on how much service and comfort
they are willing to pay for, with many switching to low-cost
airlines such as Ryanair and easyJet.
But even budget carriers have had a tough time. Ryanair
plans to ground 80 planes in the face of weaker demand.
Earlier this year easyJet said it planned to cut
flights to and from Madrid by 20 percent after ceasing to base
aircraft and employees there.
BA and Iberia sealed an $8 billion merger in 2010, a move
that helped the pair stem huge losses following the worst
industry downturn in decades.
Walsh said it was "a question of when, not if" troubled
Spanish lender Bankia would sell its 12 percent stake in IAG
following its state bailout.
"I see no strategic value to having Bankia as an investor,"
he added, while downplaying the possibility of another airline
buying the stake.
CHANGING GUIDANCE
IAG, which earlier this year predicted it would break even
in 2012, expects to make a small operating loss for the year
because of restructuring costs and the short term earnings drag
from the bmi acquisition.
IAG reported a group operating loss of 253 million euros
($307.6 million) in the six months to the end of June compared
with a profit of 88 million euros in the same period a year ago.
Group revenue rose 9.8 percent to 8.53 billion euros.
IAG said its fuel costs rose 25 percent to just under 3
billion euros, while non-fuel costs jumped 9.5 percent to 5.8
billion euros.
Earlier this year IAG predicted its annual fuel bill would
rise by 1 billion euros. Combined with 90 million euros worth of
restructuring costs stemming from its acquisition of bmi, Walsh
said IAG would struggle to make any money this year.
($1 = 0.8224 euros)
($1 = 0.6444 British pounds)
(Editing by David Cowell)