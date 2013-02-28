* FY op loss inc Iberia charges 613 mln eur vs 444 mln
profit
* Post-exceptional items loss 68 mln eur vs 82 mln loss
f'acst
* Revenues 18.1 bln eur vs 16.3 bln eur
* Iberia loss 351 mln eur, BA profit 347 mln eur
* Shares up 5 percent
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, Feb 28 International Airlines Group
said it would press ahead with slashing 3,800 jobs as
part of its restructure of struggling Spanish unit Iberia after
the group posted a full-year operating loss.
IAG, Europe's fourth-biggest airline group by market value
and owner of British Airways, on Thursday reported a 2012
operating loss of 613 million euros ($804 million), including
restructuring costs at Iberia, compared to the 444 million euros
profit it posted a year earlier.
The results were hit by a 6.1 billion euros fuel bill, 20.4
percent higher than in 2011, and a 351 million euros operating
loss at Iberia.
Iberia, Europe's biggest carrier to Latin America, has been
battling competition from low-cost airlines and high-speed
trains, labour disputes and Spain's deep economic crisis and
bleeding cash as revenue fails to cover high operating costs.
IAG said it would move on with plans to cut jobs at Iberia
as part of a restructuring plan to return the loss-making
airline to growth. IAG also plans to cut capacity by 15 percent
this year, mainly at Iberia, by focusing on profitable routes
and reducing its fleet by 25 aircraft.
Shares in IAG, which have risen 20 percent in 2013, reacted
positively to the news and were 5 percent up at 233.1 pence at
0957 GMT, valuing the group at around 4.4 billion pounds.
BA, meanwhile, delivered an operating profit of 347 million
euros, boosted by growth in business and first-class traffic,
especially on transatlantic routes.
"British Airways is seeing the benefit of permanent
structural change and Iberia needs to adapt to survive," IAG
Chief Executive Willie Walsh told reporters.
Walsh said its 2013 performance hinged on the outcome of the
Iberia restructuring, and associated costs. Subject to these,
IAG said it expects to report an operating result close to the
485 million euros profit it delivered in 2011.
IAG, whose 2012 revenues rose 11 percent to 18.1 billion
euros, hopes the restructuring of Iberia will improve profits by
some 600 million euros in the next three years.
Without taking the Iberia restructuring charges and
impairment costs into account IAG reported a 2012 operating loss
of 68 million euros, better than an average analyst forecast for
an 82 million euros loss, according to Thomson Reuters data.
AGGRESSIVE
"We welcome the aggressive tone being taken by the
management on Iberia ... we see Willie Walsh winning the battle
on driving the turnaround," said Investec analyst James Hollins.
So-called legacy airlines such as IAG have been struggling
with high fuel costs, weak consumer confidence, the euro zone
crisis and tough competition from Gulf carriers. Some ceased
operations last year, while others have cut routes, leaving gaps
that low-cost airlines have been quick to exploit.
Air France-KLM is renegotiating pay and conditions
with airline staff, cutting thousands of jobs and has
restructured its network to cope, while Germany's Lufthansa
withheld a dividend for the second time in three
years, choosing instead to bolster its fleet and fund future
restructuring.
Walsh said IAG, which is due to receive the first of its 24
Boeing Dreamliner jets in May, expects the delivery to be
pushed back but backed the U.S. planemaker to fix the problems.
The Dreamliner fleet has been grounded for the past six
weeks due to problems with battery failure.