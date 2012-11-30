LONDON Nov 30 IAG, formed by the
merger of British Airways and Iberia, has lodged a claim in
Britain's high court against the Spanish pilots' union over
strikes it held in late 2011 and early 2012.
IAG said on Friday the claim was against SEPLA, the Iberia
pilots' union, and the International Federation of Airline
Pilots Association in relation to the strikes that SEPLA
undertook against the creation of Iberia's subsidiary Iberia
Express in late 2011 and early 2012.
It added that the claim is not related to the recently
announced restructuring of Iberia.
"The claim is made under European law which provides that
airline groups should be free to establish air services across
Europe," IAG said in a statement.
"IAG is seeking a declaration that its EU rights were
infringed and British Airways is seeking damages because the
strikes affected its business, causing it to incur financial
loss."