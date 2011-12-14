KUALA LUMPUR Dec 14 Insurance Australia Group (IAG), Australia's top home and car insurer, may buy a stake in the general insurance unit of Malaysia's Kurnia Asia, the Star newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper quoted sources as saying Kurnia Asia will likely announce the deal at the end of this week and use the proceeds from the sale of Kurnia Insurans to venture into a new business or acquire assets.

The paper said the size of the deal would be 1.8-2.2 billion ringgit ($566-$691 million) based on Kurnia probably selling its general insurance arm at around 2.5 to 3 times the book value of the company.

It was not immediately clear in the report how much of a stake IAG would take. In Malaysia, foreign ownership of local insurers is capped at 70 percent.

Kurnia Asia officials could not be immediately reached for comment. IAG officials could not be reached for comment.

IAG, which has built up a presence in Thailand and Malaysia, has been looking to expand its business presence in Asia. The company's chief executive, Mike Wilkins, wants to double the gross written premium contribution from Asia to 10 percent by 2016.

Kurnia Asia shares were up 4.8 percent on Wednesday, outperforming the broader Malaysian market that fell slightly. IAG shares rose 0.7 percent.

($1 = 3.1816 ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Matt Driskill)