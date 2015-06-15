SYDNEY, June 16 Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc has bought a 3.7 percent stake in
Insurance Australia Group for A$500 million ($388
million) as part of a partnership that IAG said would reduce its
capital requirements and support its return on equity targets.
Berkshire will buy 89.77 million shares at A$5.57 each,
IAG's closing price on Monday, and take a 20 percent quota of
IAG's consolidated insurance business over 10 years, IAG said on
Tuesday.
The deal with the world's best known value investor would
support IAG's goal of delivering 15 percent return-on-equity
through the economic cycle, it said.
($1 = 1.2892 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Richard Pullin)