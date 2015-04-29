SYDNEY, April 29 Insurance Australia Group said on Tuesday it has lowered its full-year insurance margin guidance to 10.5-12.5 percent following claims from a cyclone-strength storm that battered Australia's east coast last week, a hailstorm in Sydney and Tropical Cyclone Marcia earlier this year.

It earlier expected its insurance margin for the year-ending June 2015 at 13.5-15.5 percent. Its guidance for gross written premium growth for the year was unchanged at the lower end of the 17-20 percent range, it said in a statement.

It expects net costs of A$250 million from the NSW storm damage, about $50 million from Sydney hailstorm and $140 million from Cyclone Marcia.

IAG, which specialises in motor and property insurance, has raised its net natural peril claim cost assumption for the current financial year to A$1 billion ($800 million), after reinsurance recoveries, from A$700 million earlier.

Net profit for the year-ended June 2014 rose 59 percent to A$1.23 billion. ($1 = 1.2489 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)