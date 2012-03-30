BRUSSELS, March 30 British Airways owner IAG
secured EU regulatory approval on Friday to buy
Lufthansa's British regional airline bmi after
offering to give up 14 daily runway slots at London's Heathrow
airport, Europe's busiest airport.
IAG reached a deal worth 172.5 million pounds ($273 million)
to buy its smaller loss-making rival late last year after
trumping Virgin Atlantic Airways. Bmi's main
attraction is its holding of slots at Heathrow, where it is the
second-biggest operator behind BA.
The European Commission said IAG's concessions, which also
included a pledge to carry connecting passengers to feed its
rivals' long-haul flights, were sufficient to address
competition concerns.
"The commitments package includes an appropriate number of
very sought-after slots at London Heathrow as well as
far-reaching feeder arrangements as regards connecting
passengers," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in
a statement.
"We are therefore satisfied that the competitive dynamics
will be maintained so as to ensure choice and quality of air
services for passengers," he said.
IAG said the decision to clear the deal would be good for
the UK economy.
"This is great news for Britain. Over time we will launch
new long-haul routes to key trading nations that are currently
not served from Heathrow while supporting our short-haul
network. This is good for UK business and UK consumers," IAG
Chief Executive Willie Walsh said in a statement.
Shares in IAG closed up by 0.2 percent to 178.90 pence on
Friday.
Twelve slots ceded by IAG are for some UK domestic routes
and other European routes. Two others will be leased to
Transaero for flights to Moscow.
IAG currently has a 43.1 percent share of the take-off and
landing slots at Heathrow. Together, IAG and bmi have a combined
share of 53 percent of the airport's slots.
Virgin has urged EU regulators to block the deal, saying it
would distort competition in British aviation.