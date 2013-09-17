LONDON, Sept 17 The chief executive of IAG , the parent company of British Airways and Spain's Iberia, said the group would not take part in any European airline consolidation, seeing better opportunities outside the continent.

"We don't see anything attractive to buy or merge with in Europe at the moment," Willie Walsh, IAG's CEO, told the World Low Cost Airlines Congress in London on Tuesday.

"There may be more opportunities globally, outside Europe, but we're not looking to do anything with Qantas at the moment."

Qantas, the Australian airline, announced a tie-up with Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates a year ago, ending its 17-year alliance with British Airways.