LONDON, Sept 17 The chief executive of IAG
, the parent company of British Airways and Spain's
Iberia, said the group would not take part in any European
airline consolidation, seeing better opportunities outside the
continent.
"We don't see anything attractive to buy or merge with in
Europe at the moment," Willie Walsh, IAG's CEO, told the World
Low Cost Airlines Congress in London on Tuesday.
"There may be more opportunities globally, outside Europe,
but we're not looking to do anything with Qantas at the
moment."
Qantas, the Australian airline, announced a tie-up with
Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates a year ago, ending
its 17-year alliance with British Airways.