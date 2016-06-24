LONDON, June 24 British Airways owner
International Consolidated Airlines Group warned on
profit on Friday, blaming a weaker than expected trading
environment in the run up to the referendum that saw Britain
vote to leave the European Union.
"Following the outcome of the referendum, and given current
market volatility, while IAG continues to expect a significant
increase in operating profit this year, it no longer expects to
generate an absolute operating profit increase similar to 2015,"
it said.
IAG said Britain's decision to leave the EU will not have a
long-term material impact on its business.
The firm said it would update the market in due course.
Shares in IAG were down 19.9 percent at 423 pence at 0920
GMT.
(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Paul Sandle)