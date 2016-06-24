LONDON, June 24 British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group warned on profit on Friday, blaming a weaker than expected trading environment in the run up to the referendum that saw Britain vote to leave the European Union.

"Following the outcome of the referendum, and given current market volatility, while IAG continues to expect a significant increase in operating profit this year, it no longer expects to generate an absolute operating profit increase similar to 2015," it said.

IAG said Britain's decision to leave the EU will not have a long-term material impact on its business.

The firm said it would update the market in due course.

Shares in IAG were down 19.9 percent at 423 pence at 0920 GMT. (Reporting by James Davey, editing by Paul Sandle)