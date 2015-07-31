LONDON, July 31 British Airways-owner IAG
, close to sealing its takeover of Aer Lingus, reported
a forecast-beating 40 percent rise in quarterly profit, which it
said put it on track to meet its annual target.
IAG on Friday declared its offer for Aer Lingus
unconditional as to acceptances after it waived a 90 percent
acceptance condition.
The airline group, which also operates the Iberia and
Vueling brands, on Friday posted operating profit of 530 million
euros in the three months ended June 30, ahead of a
company-supplied consensus forecast of 494 million euros.
IAG's 1.3 billion euro takeover of Aer Lingus is now close
to be finalised after an eight month process, having been
approved by European competition regulators and won the backing
of the two biggest Aer Lingus shareholders, the Irish government
and Ryanair.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)