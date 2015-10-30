LONDON Oct 30 British Airways-owner IAG reported a forecast-beating 34 percent jump in quarterly operating profit helped by lower fuel costs, giving the company confidence to slightly upgrade its annual profit guidance.

IAG said that excluding newly acquired airline Aer Lingus it posted operating profit of 1.205 billion euros in the third quarter compared to a consensus forecast of 1.197 billion euros.

For 2015, IAG forecast operating profit of between 2.25 billion euros and 2.3 billion euros, above a previous forecast for it to come in over 2.2 billion euros. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Li-mei Hoang)