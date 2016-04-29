LONDON, April 29 British Airways-owner
International Airlines Group reported a
forecast-beating rise in first-quarter profit, but said that it
would moderate its capacity expansion in the short term in
response to weaker overall demand.
Sticking by its forecast for 2016 profit, IAG, whose
portfolio also includes Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus, said
that trading was affected by the aftermath of the Brussels
terrorist attacks and by some softness in demand for
business-class travel.
For the three months ended March 31, IAG posted operating
profit of 155 million euros, beating a consensus forecast of 145
million euros, due to lower fuel prices and its ongoing plan to
reduce costs. That compared to the 25 million euros operating
profit it posted in the year-earlier period.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)